NEW YORK, Sept 9 Apple Inc is firmly in focus on Tuesday, going into a "special event" at its headquarters, where the tech giant will likely unveil the latest versions of its popular iPhone line.

The stock is currently up 0.8 percent at $99.15 and the Nasdaq's most actively traded name in premarket trading.

Investors are looking for Apple to debut a smartwatch. If no new product category is announced, investors could take profits in the stock, which is up almost 23 percent this year and recently hit record levels. Daily moves have been smaller than average at the tech giant of late, with many investors holding off on making bets until the details of the products are known.

Annie's Inc is also among the market's most active names, jumping in premarket after General Mills Inc agreed to buy the organic food producer for about $820 million. .

* S&P 500 e-minis are up 2 points, or 0.1 percent,, with 103,133 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 7.25 points, or 0.18 percent, in volume of 20,040 contracts.

* Dow e-minis are up 14 points, or 0.08 percent, with 20,227 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)