By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Shares of SinoCoking Coal and
Coke Chemical Industries were up as much as 200 percent
in heavy volume following the coal processor's agreement to
implement a technology to convert coal into syngas at four
underground mines in China.
Volume hit more than 19 million shares by late morning,
making it the most active day in the stock's history, while the
stock's 200 percent rise would be the biggest one-day percentage
jump for the company ever.
The stock, which is up 663 percent for the year so far, was
the leading percentage gainer on the Nasdaq on Tuesday and was
among the day's most active names in the index.
SinoCoking shares were most recently trading up $5.42 at
$8.34 after earlier touching a three-year high of $9.15.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)