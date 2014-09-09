US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as banks weigh; Nasdaq flat
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Call spread trading has risen on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, the auto-finance unit of Spanish bank Santander SA, with options volume running about 37 times normal on Tuesday.
An unidentified investor sold 15,000 calls expiring in October at a $20 strike at 35 cents and bought 20,000 January calls at the same strike price for $1.10, Fred Ruffy, options strategist at Whatstrading.com, said.
Ruffy said the activity looks like a rolling forward of existing positions, as the investor in question extends a bet into the early part of next year. Open interest in the Oct. 20 strike calls is more than 15,000, most of that accumulating in August.
A total of 35,000 calls and no puts in all strikes traded as of 12:13 p.m. EDT, according to Trade Alert.
The January 2015 $20 strike calls, which traded 20,042 times, are the busiest on Santander Consumer USA, according to Trade Alert data.
Shares of the company were down 14 cents or about 1 percent at $19.32 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Index snapshot at 12:51 EDT:
* S&P 500 down 6.68 points, or 0.33 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp down 14.14 points, or 0.31 percent.
* Dow industrials down 69.52 points, or 0.41 percent.
* Russell 2000 down 8.48 points, or 0.72 percent.
* S&P MidCap down 6.26 points, or 0.43 percent.
* S&P SmallCap off 5.23 points, or 0.78 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)