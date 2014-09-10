NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks were poised to open slightly lower on Wednesday, with investors finding few incentives to jump back into the market even after a recent string of weakness.

The S&P 500 fell sharply on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since Aug. 5, which took it below its 14-day moving average for the first time on a closing basis since Aug. 12. A protracted hold under the key technical level could be a harbinger of further losses ahead.

Tuesday's weakness came on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some investors had expected, worries that took the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 2.5 percent, its highest in a month. Accommodative monetary policies by the Fed have driven market gains of late, and may provide a floor to prices.

The S&P hasn't had a correction - defined as a 10 percent drop from a peak - since 2012. In the interim, investors have used any market decline as a buying opportunity.

The S&P closed at a record Friday and remains less than 1 percent from that level despite falling in five of the past six sessions.

Futures snapshot at 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.11 percent, with 228,027 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, in volume of 36,032 contracts.

* Dow e-minis fell 20 points, or 0.12 percent, with 32,006 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)