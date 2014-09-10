By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks were higher on
Wednesday, with shares erasing early losses on the back of
strength in technology shares, which offset continued weakness
in energy names.
The S&P 500 remains under its 14-day moving average, and
found resistance near that technical level at its session high,
a sign of weakening near-term momentum. Despite that, many
analysts view the market's long-running uptrend as intact. The
S&P is less than 1 percent below a record close hit on Friday.
The index had posted its biggest one-day drop since Aug. 5
on Tuesday, falling on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates sooner than some investors had expected. Higher
rates would raise borrowing costs for individuals and
businesses. The Fed's still-accommodative monetary policies have
provided a floor for equity prices.
"There's a question of whether the recent weakness is the
start of a new trend or just part of a business cycle that
remains in an uptrend, but it is clearly the latter," said
Anastasia Amoroso, global market strategist with J.P. Morgan
Funds in New York.
"Equities offer better value than other asset classes, and
so long as the Fed is not overly tight, the bull market will not
end. We're nowhere near that level yet."
Apple Inc rose 2.4 percent to $100.36, rebounding
after a volatile session on Tuesday, when it ended the day with
modest losses in the wake of a product launch that garnered a
mixed reception. The tech titan lifted technology shares 0.7
percent, the top-performing group of the day.
Energy shares fell 0.8 percent and were the
worst-performing group, down amid a 1.2 percent drop in the
price of crude oil. The group has been under
pressure of late, down 4.2 percent in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 46.59
points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,060.46, the S&P 500 was
gaining 4.85 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,993.29 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 25.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to
4,577.84.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Palo Alto Networks, rising 11.17 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Pulse Electronics, down
17.74 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank of
America, up 0.74 percent to $16.26; Petrobras,
down 3.81 percent to $17.15 and Rite Aid Corp, unchanged
at $6.30.
On the Nasdaq, among the most actively traded were Apple, GT
Advanced Technologies, down 13.8 percent to $12.88 and
On Track Innovations, up 25.3 percent to $4.16.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancers on the NYSE by
1,536 to 1,437, for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,572 issues were rising and 1,075 falling for a
1.46-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 13 new 52-week highs and
5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 39 new highs and
49 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)