By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Shares of electronics retailer
RadioShack were down sharply for a second straight
session on Wednesday as Wedbush Securities said a bankruptcy
filing was imminent.
RadioShack, due to report its second-quarter results early
Thursday, was down 10.1 percent to $0.8451. The stock had
dropped 22.9 percent on Tuesday and is down 67.7 percent for the
year so far.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said Tuesday RadioShack
could file for bankruptcy soon, making the stock worthless by
the end of this year.
Thomson Reuters StarMine gives the company a combined credit
risk model score of one out of a possible score of 100, which
puts the company at the lowest possible level. In terms of
relative valuation, the company has a score of six out of a
possible 100, according to StarMine's model.
Index snapshot at 14:37 EDT:
* S&P 500 was up 4.04 points, or 0.2 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was up 23.51 points, or 0.52 percent.
* Dow industrials was up 39.23 points, or 0.23
percent.
* Russell 2000 was up 3.87 points, or 0.33 percent.
* S&P MidCap was up 0.05 points, or 0 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was up 0.77 points, or 0.12 percent.
