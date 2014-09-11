NEW YORK, Sept 11 JDS Uniphase and Lululemon Athletica Inc were among the biggest premarket movers on Thursday, with both companies moving on heavy volume and on track for their biggest one-day jumps in years.

Network gear maker JDS gained 13.5 percent to $13.75, on track for its biggest one-day advance since January 2013 a day after it said it would split into two separate public companies.

The company will separate its communications and commercial optical products business through a tax-free spin-off to shareholders as part of a plan to expand in the data communication market.

Lululemon, the maker of yoga wear, gained 15 percent to $44.35 - its biggest one-day jump since March 2009 - after it reported earnings that beat expectations and also raised its full-year views on both profits and revenue by a modest amount.

Also moving on heavy volume was RadioShack Corp, which last traded down 2.2 percent to 91 cents, though it rose as much as 26 percent earlier in the premarket session.

The troubled electronics retailer reported its tenth straight quarterly loss and said it may need to file for bankruptcy if its cash situation worsens. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)