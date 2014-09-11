By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Taminco Corp shares
were up 11 percent on Thursday after Eastman Chemical Co
said it will acquire the specialty chemical company.
Shares of Eastman Chemical were up 1.5 percent.
Eastman Chemical's offer of $26 per share represents an 8.9
percent premium to Taminco's Wednesday close.
Among other big movers in the materials sector, Dow
Chemical's stock was down 1.3 percent after a federal
appeals court decided Dow Chemical was not entitled to more than
$1 billion of tax deductions based on a decade of transactions
with "sham" partnerships that Goldman and the law firm King &
Spalding promoted.
Index snapshot at 1131 EDT (1531 GMT):
* S&P 500 down 2.92 points, or 0.15 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp down 10.35 points, or 0.23 percent.
* Dow industrials down 39.59 points, or 0.23 percent.
* Russell 2000 down 0.75 points, or 0.06 percent.
* S&P MidCap up 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent.
* S&P SmallCap up 1.03 points, or 0.15 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)