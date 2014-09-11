By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks were lower at
midday on Thursday as energy shares extended their decline and
shares of Apple dipped.
The S&P 500 energy index was down 0.4 percent, on
track for its fourth straight decline. Shares of Nabors
Industries dipped 2.4 percent and shares of Chesapeake
Energy fell 2.1 percent.
Nabors shares dropped following news Pamplona Capital
Management LLP's private equity fund had sold a stake in the
oilfield services provider.
"If you look at the price action it the energy/commodity
space, the market seems to be tracking that pretty closely,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York. "There really hasn't been a supply shock" so oil
prices have come down.
Some investors had been pricing in disruptions due to
overseas tensions. U.S. crude oil prices were nearly flat
while benchmark Brent crude were at a two-year low on
Thursday.
Apple was down 1 percent.
Among gainers, shares of JDS Uniphase were up 11.6
percent, a day after it said it would split into two public
companies as it looks to expand in data communication market and
strengthen its network business.
Wall Street's weakness follows limp jobless claims data,
which pushed investors to continue taking profits in a market
that had rallied to repeated records.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.97
points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,033.74, the S&P 500 fell
2.8 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,992.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 11.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to
4,575.38.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Taminco, which jumped 10.55 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Brady Corp, down 9.38
percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Sprint,
up 4.55 percent to $6.43 and AK Steel, up 3.63 percent
to $9.41.
Besides Apple and JDS Uniphase, Lululemon, up 15.0
percent to $44.15, was among the most active stocks on Nasdaq.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,526 to 1,427, for a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq,
1,398 issues were falling and 1,214 advancing for a 1.15-to-1
ratio.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs and
two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 38 new highs
and 30 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)