By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Shares of Netflix Inc
rose modestly in premarket trading on Friday after Barclays
upgraded the online movie renter to "equal weight" from
"underweight," citing the benefit of overseas expansion.
The upgrade is a vote of confidence in Netflix, which has
long been plagued by charges it is overvalued. StarMine's
measurement of intrinsic value, which looks at anticipated
growth over the next decade, indicates Netflix is one of the
most overvalued names in the S&P 500, calculating it should be
trading at $99.27, about a fifth of its current price. In
premarket, Netflix was up 0.8 percent at $485.30.
Still, the stock is a favorite for traders and a long-time
"momentum" bet, meaning investors are playing it for its future
growth prospects as much as its current fundamentals.
Barclays wrote that based on the company's international
growth plan, "we believe our estimates are likely achievable and
now see the upside/downside to subscriber growth as more
balanced."
The firm noted that Netflix was launching its service in
France and Germany in the next two weeks: "Over the next
few months, we will be closely watching penetration rates in
these regions as, in our view, the crux of Netflix's current
valuation rests on the success of their product there."
For the year, Netflix is up more than 30 percent,
outperforming the S&P 500 by a factor of more than three. This
comes after a jump of nearly 300 percent in 2013.
Futures snapshot at 8:11 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis are up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent,, with 118,146 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 1 points, or 0.02
percent, in volume of 10,550 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are up 3 points, or 0.02 percent, with
6,988 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)