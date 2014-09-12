UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Retailers were among the better performers on Friday, edging higher after data showed U.S. retail sales rose broadly in August and consumer sentiment hit a 14-month high in September.
The Morgan Stanley retail index jumped 0.9 percent; the S&P 500 retail index was up 0.1 percent.
Leading the percentage gainers on the Morgan Stanley index was Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance, which jumped 20.2 percent after raising its full-year same-store sales growth forecast late Thursday.
Among other top retail gainers, Best Buy was up 2 percent, Staples was up 1.8 percent and Lululemon Athletica was up 2.9 percent. Several brokerages raised their price targets on Lululemon, which reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday.
Retailers as a group have had a tough year, with early sales hurt by a severe U.S. winter. The Morgan Stanley index is up just 0.9 percent for the year so far, while the S&P retail index is up 0.3 percent.
The group continues to warn about future earnings as well, with 16 negative third-quarter outlooks so far from companies in the S&P 500 consumer discretionary group, compared with just 4 positive ones, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
