By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Shares of eBay were
up but paring earlier sharp gains on Friday after a company
spokesman said eBay has had no conversations with Google
about acquiring a stake in the company.
The stock jumped as much as 4.7 percent in heavy volume
earlier. U.S. and Europe-based traders had cited rumors that
Google was taking a stake in or buying eBay.
EBay shares were last up 2.5 percent on volume of more than
29 million, double the 10-day moving average volume of about 14
million. Shares of Google were down 0.7 percent.
The overall market had cut losses thanks to the gains in
eBay, which is still among the biggest positives on the Nasdaq
and S&P 500.
Options volume on eBay Inc also was up, spiking to 3.1 times
normal with 123,000 calls and 35,000 puts traded as of 11:44
a.m. EDT on Friday, according to data from options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
EBay shares are down more than 6 percent for the year so
far. The stock fell nearly 7 percent in the previous three
sessions following Apple's announcement of the Apple
Pay mobile payment service, which analysts viewed as a threat to
PayPal, eBay's online payment service.
Index snapshot at 11:55 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 8.42 points, or 0.42 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 17.80 points, or 0.39
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 49.23 points, or 0.29
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 11.42 points, or 0.97
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 9.92 points, or 0.69
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 7.21 points, or 1.07
percent.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)