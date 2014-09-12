By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks were lower at
midday on Friday, with energy shares extending recent losses
after the Treasury department announced new sanctions against
Russia.
The market was on track to break a five-week string of
gains.
The S&P energy index was down 1.1 percent and among
the day's worst-performing sectors. The group has come under
pressure this week, during which it has shed 3 percent as crude
oil prices fell. Exxon Mobil Corp and
ConocoPhillips each lost 1 percent.
The sanctions, designed to punish Russia for its
intervention in Ukraine, affect oil and defense industries and
further limit major Russian banks' access to U.S. debt and
equity markets.
Shares of eBay were up 2.7 percent, the most
actively traded issue on Nasdaq, though it pared earlier gains
of as much as 4.7 percent after the company dismissed market
speculation that Google Inc may be preparing
to buy a slice of the company.
"There's been a little bit of a selloff over the last couple
of days but nothing big. Maybe we're looking to overseas for
some word of what's going on over there," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
The S&P 500 was on track for a loss of 0.9 percent for the
week so far, which would break a five-week streak of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.91 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 16,996.09, the S&P 500 lost 8.63
points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,988.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,574.99.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Noranda Aluminum, which jumped 31.37 percent, while
the biggest decliner was Hyperdynamics, down 12.16
percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Sprint,
up 5.48 percent to $6.93, and U.S.-listed shares of Petrobras
, down 4.20 percent to $16.89.
Nasdaq's most active included Apple, up 0.4 percent
to $101.85 and Yahoo, up 2.3 percent to $42.21.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancers on the NYSE by
2,392 to 618, for a 3.87-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,772 issues
were falling and 844 advancing for a 2.10-to-1 ratio.
The broad S&P 500 index was posting 16 new 52-week highs and
four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 52 new highs
and 26 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)