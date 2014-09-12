Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Biotech stocks were among the weakest sectors on Friday, falling as investors continued to take profit in the high-flying sector.
The Nasdaq Biotech index is down 0.9 percent, falling for a seventh session out of the past nine. Biotechs are a frequent target for profit-taking, as many investors view the group - which largely trades on future growth prospects and such volatile elements as drug pipeline progress - as overvalued.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals lost 1.2 percent to $93.10 while Amgen was off 0.9 percent to $137.64 and Regeneron Pharma lost 1 percent to $346.82.
Amarin Corp fell 20 percent on the Nasdaq, dropping to $1.44 after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had rejected a preset testing process for the second time. The stock was the biggest decliner in the Nasdaq Biotech index and was suffering its biggest one-day decline since Jan. 21. It is down almost 30 percent year-to-date.
Index snapshot at 12:43 EDT (1643 GMT):
* S&P 500 down 10.75 points, or 0.54 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp down 22.10 points, or 0.48 percent.
* Dow industrials down 67.24 points, or 0.39 percent.
* Russell 2000 down 13.07 points, or 1.11 percent.
* S&P MidCap down 12.17 points, or 0.85 percent.
* S&P SmallCap down 8.13 points, or 1.21 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
March 17 Australian shares traded higher on Friday with financials accounting for more than half of the gains, after National Australia Bank Ltd raised home investor loan rates to clamp down on the "strong growth" in the segment.
* NZ Refining shares drop 4 pct, broader mkt edges up (Adds BP statement, detail)