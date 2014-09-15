* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stock index futures were
falling slightly on Monday after data showing China's factory
output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August
triggered some downgrades in 2014 growth forecasts for the
world's second-largest economy.
* Brent crude oil fell Monday to its lowest in more
than two years, below $97 per barrel, weighed by the Chinese
data. A further decline in crude oil prices will likely weigh on
stocks as the energy sector of the S&P 500 continues to
struggle, down 8 percent from its record set 12 weeks ago.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N plans to increase
the size of its U.S. initial public offering because of
"overwhelming" investor demand, people familiar with the deal
said on Monday. Alibaba could set a new record for the world's
biggest IPO.
* Merger activity was front and center with Cognizant
Technology in a deal to buy healthcare IT services
provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion in cash and healthcare
conglomerate Danaher Corp buying Nobel Biocare Holding
AG for $2.2 billion, including debt.
* Major U.S. equity indexes closed Friday the first negative
week in six, with the S&P 500 down just 1.1 percent from its
record close set earlier this month.
* New York Fed manufacturing data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) and industrial output and capacity utilization
numbers are expected at 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT)
* Futures snapshot at 7:04 EDT (1104 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 2 points, or 0.1
percent, with 75,656 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.05
percent, in volume of 9,244 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 3,826 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)