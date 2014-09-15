* Brent crude hits 26-month low on weak China data
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 0.5 point
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Monday as traders gauged the effect of
tumbling crude oil prices, with the energy sector falling but
bullish outlooks for retail and other consumer stocks.
Brent crude oil fell to its lowest in more than two
years, below $97 per barrel, weighed by a strong U.S. dollar and
data showing China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in
nearly six years in August.
A further decline in crude oil prices will likely weigh on
stocks as the energy sector of the S&P 500 continues to
struggle, down 8 percent from its record set 12 weeks ago.
"On one hand, it is negative for energy stocks but very
positive for the consumer and for retail stocks," said Rick
Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey, about falling oil prices.
He said the trend could also help keep interest rates low
for longer as it keeps a lid on inflation.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down less than a point
and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures were unchanged and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures added less than a point.
Yahoo was the most traded stock on the Nasdaq in
premarket action as traders looked for ways to step in front of
Alibaba Group's IPO-BABA.N debut, expected on the NYSE later
this week.
Alibaba's could be the largest initial public offer in
history and has seen "overwhelming" interest, meaning Yahoo's 23
percent stake could be worth more next week than it is now.
Yahoo stock was up 1.7 percent with 1.9 million shares already
traded.
"The Alibaba IPO is going to have a big effect, drawing
money out of some stocks, and how it performs can help say a lot
about the tech sector," LibertyView's Meckler said.
Stocks active early on Monday include Molson Coors,
up 8.3 percent at $77.75 after the Wall Street Journal reported
that No. 1 brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev was
talking to banks about financing a possible $122 billion
takeover bid of SABMiller.
The report comes a day after Dutch brewer Heineken
said it was approached by SABMiller about a potential takeover.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)