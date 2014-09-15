BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Talk about further consolidation in the brewing industry was helping lift consumer staple stocks on the S&P 500, with the largest gainers Altria , in point terms, and Molson Coors, percentage-wise.
Altria rose 2.8 percent to $44.37 as the maker of Marlboro cigarettes has a near 27 percent stake in SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer, which larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev would be interested in buying, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday.
News that AB InBev was talking to banks about financing for a deal that would be worth over $100 billion followed a confirmation from third-largest brewer Heineken on Sunday of an approach from SAB, which the Dutch brewer rebuffed.
As a result, the stock of all three brewers closed at a record in Europe.
Molson Coors, a smaller player with a market cap of about $14.2 billion as of Friday's close, jumped 7.2 percent in afternoon trading to $76.94 after also hitting a record high.
The consumer staples sector of the S&P 500, down less than 1 percent from a record high set earlier this month, was up 0.4 percent on Monday.
Index snapshot at 12:56 EDT (1656 GMT):
* S&P 500 was falling 2.25 points, or 0.11 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 44.09 points, or 0.97 percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 20.25 points, or 0.12 percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 12.85 points, or 1.11 percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 6.52 points, or 0.46 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 5.81 points, or 0.87 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese)
