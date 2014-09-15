* Yahoo gives up near 3 pct jump, volume high

* Altria, Molson Coors hit record highs

* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 1.3 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday with the tech sector weighing on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors make space for Alibaba's planned debut later this week.

Alibaba's could be the largest initial public offer in history and has seen "overwhelming" interest, meaning Yahoo's 23 percent stake could be worth more next week than it is now. Yahoo stock was falling 1.3 percent with 4.7 million shares already traded, after earlier hitting its highest in 14 years.

Market darlings Facebook and Netflix were falling more than 4 percent each.

The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 20.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,008.29, the S&P 500 was losing 4.41 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,981.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 59.18 points, or 1.3 percent, to 4,508.42.4.871

The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange was DRDGOLD Ltd, rising 22.99 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Bankrate Inc, down 15.99 percent.

Bankrate said U.S. regulators were investigating its financial reporting during 2012 and that its chief financial officer of eight years had resigned, effective immediately.

Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank of America, down 0.80 percent to $16.66; Nokia Corp , up 2.27 percent to $8.56; and Petrobras, unchanged at $16.38.

On the Nasdaq, Avanir Pharma, up 70.9 percent to $11.52; Yahoo, down 1.4 percent to $42.30; and Apple Inc, unchanged at $101.64, were among the most actively traded.

Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,085 to 918, for a 2.27-to-1 ratio to the downside; on the Nasdaq, 2,118 issues were falling and 589 advancing for a 3.60-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The broad S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 30 new highs and 87 new lows.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)