* Dow Industrials touch intraday record
* Best day for S&P 500 in a month
* Washington Prime to buy Glimcher realty
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 500 0.75 pct, Nasdaq 0.75
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
and the S&P notched its best performance in a month after a
report shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's
policy statement due on Wednesday.
After a sluggish start to trading, major indexes rallied
with participants citing a report in the Wall Street Journal as
indicating the Fed could be less hawkish than markets have been
expecting, as investors try to divine when the central bank will
hike interest rates.
The Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and
while it has said it doesn't expect to raise rates until 2015,
recent strong economic data has led Fed officials to acknowledge
they may need to move sooner than they previously
anticipated.
"We all know the rate change is coming sometime during 2015,
but people are kind of splitting hairs to try to decide if it is
going to be early in the second quarter or late in the second
quarter, and that is what all of this is about right now," said
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"It's a little surprising (investors) would go ahead and
jump out in front of the Fed to drive the market up in that
case, that's a bit of a surprise there, and it could be that it
all goes away tomorrow."
Each of the ten major S&P sectors finished in positive
territory and the Dow managed to hit a new intraday record,
although it closed about 6 points shy of a closing record.
Healthcare, up 1.3 percent and energy, up
1.2 percent, paced the advance. Energy shares moved higher as
crude oil prices climbed, while utilities, up 1.2
percent, a proxy for investor appetite for dividend payers, also
rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.83
points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,131.97, the S&P 500 rose
14.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,998.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 33.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to
4,552.76.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Glimcher Realty Trust, which jumped 29.8 percent
after Washington Prime announced the purchase of
Glimcher for $4.3 billion. The largest percentage decliner was
Atlantic Power, which slumped 32.5 percent after the
struggling utility removed its chief executive and decided
against selling itself.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, down 0.18 percent to $16.71; Petrobras,
up 5.86 percent to $17.51; and Glimcher, up 29.84 percent to
$13.75.
On the Nasdaq, Apple Inc, down 0.8 percent to
$100.86; Yahoo Inc, up 0.4 percent to $42.71; and
Sirius XM Holdings, up 0.6 percent to $3.61, were among
the most actively traded.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,943 to 1,095, for a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,441 issues rose and 1,253 fell for a 1.15-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The broad S&P 500 index posted 25 new 52-week highs and 4
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 98 new
lows.
Volume was active, with about 6.12 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, above the 5.6 billion average so far this month,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)