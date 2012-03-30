* Best first quarter in 14 years for S&P, blue-chips

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stocks rose on Friday to wrap up their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note, led by recently underperforming sectors.

Despite falling six out of the last nine sessions, the S&P 500 remains up more than 12 percent for the first quarter. It is on track to post its best start to the year since 1998 and the best quarter since the third quarter of 2009.

Apple shares, down 1.6 percent at $600.20, ranked among the day's losers and curbed the Nasdaq's gain. Still, the iPhone maker's stock is up about 50 percent this quarter - its best such period in seven years.

Investors flocked to consumer-oriented shares after data showed U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in seven months in February, even as personal income increased only modestly.

The S&P consumer staples sector index rose 0.8 percent and the S&P consumer discretionary sector index added 0.6 percent.

The S&P technology sector index, up 21 percent this quarter, was the only one among the S&P's top 10 sectors to trade lower for the day. The index was off 0.2 percent.

"You're seeing a bit of sector rotation," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, regarding the day's outperformance by consumer and healthcare stocks.

"That underscores investors are still constructive on the equity market."

The S&P health-care sector index, up a relatively low 8 percent in the quarter, gained 0.8 percent on Friday afternoon.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 75.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,221.80. The S&P 500 Index rose 7.40 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,410.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,099.86.

Following a stellar first quarter, U.S. stock investors will focus next week on the March nonfarm payrolls report. Their attention will later turn to earnings season, starting in the second week of April.

Analysts said investors will take note of guidance as they assess the toll that Europe's near-recessionary conditions and China's slowdown will take on U.S. corporate earnings. Companies' expectations of the effect that rising oil prices will have on consumers will also be of interest.

The pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed more than expected in March as employment and new orders dropped from elevated levels last month, according to the Chicago PMI report from the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago.

In a more upbeat report, U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded to its highest level in more than a year in March as optimism about jobs and income overcame higher prices at the gasoline pump.

After several weeks of better-than-forecast data, economic indicators have shown signs of slackening. The trend echoes last year's market peak in the first half of the year.

The U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion Ltd , the Canadian company that makes the BlackBerry smartphones, surged 7 percent to $14.69 a day after it reported its first quarterly loss since 2005.

In a candid diagnosis of the company's problems, the new chief executive said on Thursday he might consider selling RIM, but he stopped short of saying that was the direction he was taking. (Editing by Jan Paschal)