* U.S. manufacturing sector picks up in March-ISM
* Euro zone factory sector contracts for 8th month
* Avon jumps on Coty offer
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P, Nasdaq both up 0.2 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Monday on the first trading day of the second quarter
as data showing a modest pickup in U.S. manufacturing offset a
report showing a dimmer view of factory activity in Europe.
Stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years
on a positive note on Friday, led by underperforming sectors
like energy and health care.
The ISM national factory activity index rose to 53.4 in
March from 52.4 in the previous month and came in better than
forecast. But U.S. construction spending in February recorded
its largest drop in seven months as investment in private and
government projects fell.
Worries about a recession in Europe intensified after a
report showed the region's manufacturing sector shrank for an
eighth straight month in March.
"I would have liked to have seen some (U.S.) construction
activity coming back, (but) that was weak. The economy seems to
be improving, but some sections aren't improving fast enough,
like the housing section," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment
strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.
"Still, I don't expect these will be market movers as
investors look ahead to earnings and other datapoints coming
out."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.25
points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,210.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.29 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,411.76.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.10 points, or 0.23
percent, at 3,098.67.
Equity markets will be closed for the Good Friday holiday,
which could create lighter volume and increase volatility.
Despite the holiday, the government will release the March
payrolls report on Friday, which could leave investors reticent
to make big bets ahead of the data. Trading volume was expected
to be light all week.
Beauty company Coty Inc offered to buy cosmetics direct
seller Avon Products Inc for $23.25 a share, a 20
percent premium over Friday's closing price. Avon jumped 15.2
percent to $22.30.
Despite falling six of the last nine sessions, the S&P 500
gained 12 percent in the first quarter, its best start of the
year since 1998 and the best overall quarter since the third
period of 2009. The broad index sits just off 4-year highs.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)