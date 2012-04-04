* Fed minutes indicate further asset buying unlikely
* ADP, ISM non-manufacturing data on tap
* Futures down: S&P 11 pts, Dow 101 pts, Nasdaq 20.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March
meeting released on Tuesday showed policymakers were less
inclined to provide more economic stimulus, curbing investors'
appetite for risky assets.
Supportive policies by the U.S. central bank have been a
primary catalyst for the S&P 500's surge of 30 percent since
October, even though improving economic conditions have also
played a part in the rally. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 retreated
from four-year highs following the release of the Fed meeting
minutes. Still, the index is up 12.4 percent for the year.
"The Fed minutes, which claimed markets were robust, have
cast doubts on never-ending easing," said Sal Arnuk, co-head of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"In a light volume day like today, the market is highly
correlated so we have to look at everything, from the European
market to euro to euro-U.S. dollar, the bond auctions."
Economic data will be in the spotlight with the ADP National
Employment Report due at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT). The data will
give further clues on the state of the employment market ahead
of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
U.S. ISM non-manufacturing sector data will be released at 10:00
a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Moody's has downgraded the ratings of conglomerate General
Electric Co and its finance unit General Electric Capital
each by a notch, saying there were "material risks" associated
with its funding model. The stock is down 1.5
percent at $19.66 in premarket trade.
Oil prices dipped near $123 a barrel on Wednesday on worries
demand for crude could be curtailed after the U.S. central bank
dashed hopes of further economic stimulus and news Saudi Arabia
would likely keep output high in the event of a stock release.
S&P 500 futures fell 11 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 101
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 20.50 points.
Justice Holdings, the London-listed investment
firm, will pay about $1.4 billion in cash to buy a 29 percent
stake in Burger King from its owner private equity group 3G
Capital Management LLC, in a move which will see the hamburger
chain go public again.
A Brazilian federal prosecutor has launched his second 20
billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company
Chevron and driller Transocean, in relation to
an oil leak discovered on March 4 in a field northeast of Rio de
Janeiro.
A federal judge has rejected Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
bid to dismiss a lawsuit by bondholders who invested in
26 trusts alleged to have contained risky mortgage loans from
the former Countrywide Financial Corp.
The world's largest online coupon website Groupon Inc
is being sued by a shareholder for misleading investors
about its financial results and concealing weak internal
controls.
