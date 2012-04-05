* US jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008
* Spanish yields rise after Wednesday's bond auction
* S&P 500 below 14-day moving average for first time in a
month
* Futures down: S&P 5.2 pts, Dow 45 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
(Updates with jobless claims data)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 5 Wall Street was set for a
lower open despite data showing ongoing healing in the U.S.
labor market, as a rise in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns
about the euro zone's financial health.
The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits
fell to the lowest in nearly four years last week, according to
a government report, showing healing in the labor market. But
the data did not offset concerns about Spain and its ability to
meet budget targets.
Poor demand at a Spanish bond sale on Wednesday heightened
fears about funding difficulties for weaker euro zone countries,
with investors seeing an easing of the effects of the European
Central Bank's huge liquidity injections.
"Overall the picture (from jobless claims data) remains
positive, but we are frustrated by the failure of weekly claims
to penetrate lower levels at which point we would have greater
conviction that the jobs market is stepping on the gas pedal on
its way to a destination of sustainable progress," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
Thursday's jobs report has no direct relationship to the
all-important March employment report due on Friday. But it
could bolster the case that the pace of healing in the labor
market is lowering the need for the Federal Reserve to do more
to boost growth.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the employment report
will show the U.S. economy added 203,000 jobs last month, for a
fourth straight month of solid job creation, marking the longest
stretch of monthly employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
Earlier on Thursday, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, reported
that the number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms fell in March
to the lowest level in 10 months as the government sector cut
fewer jobs.
S&P 500 futures fell 5.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 45
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3 points.
Ford Motor Co has raised its forecast for total 2012
U.S. auto sales after the industry's solid first quarter, Ford
President for the Americas Mark Fields said on Wednesday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said
on Wednesday that the company is inclined to restrict its stock
buybacks when its shares are trading above $45.
Apple Inc and publishers Pearson and
Macmillan are reluctant to agree to terms sought by U.S. and
European antitrust authorities investigating possible
electronic-book price-fixing, the Wall Street Journal cited
sources as saying on Wednesday.
Quest Software Inc's new chief executive rushed to
sell the company to head off a possible investigation by
regulators, according to a shareholder lawsuit that shines a
light on the technology company's accounting.
The services sector in China, the world's second-largest
economy, expanded solidly in March and business confidence hit
an 11-month high, though overall activity remained below its
long-term average, a private sector survey of purchasing
managers showed on Thursday.
U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors
contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly
received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's
funding operations were waning.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen in eight of the past
12 sessions, dropping below its 14-day moving average for the
first time in a month. The Nasdaq posted its worst daily
percentage drop since Dec. 14.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)