* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008
* Spanish yields rise after Wednesday's bond auction
* Bed Bath & Beyond lifts Nasdaq after healthy results
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks largely traded
sideways on Thursday as growing pressure in Europe's debt
markets raised concerns about the financial stability of the
region and overshadowed what is expected to be a solid U.S . job s
report on Friday.
The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped, putting them on track for
three straight days of declines, but the Nasdaq advanced
modestly, buoyed by shares of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond
, which jumped 10 percent to a lifetime high after the
company's quarterly results beat analysts'
expectations.
The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest weekly drop of the
year as yields on Spain's debt c ontinued to march higher and its
equity market plumbed lows not seen since the height of the euro
zone crisis last year.
Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at DowBull.com in San
Francisco, said that with yields creeping higher in Europe,
investors were ge tting nervous after the S&P 500's 30 percent
rise since October, fea ring a repeat of last year's euro zone
debt debacle with its devastating impact on markets.
"It's been a non-stop advance that people are getting
nervous about, worried about Europe especially because that's
where you can get blindsided," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls
report due on Friday will show the U.S. economy added 203,000
jobs in March. That would represent a fourth straight month of
solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly
employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
The U.S. stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday
when the data is set to be released. The U.S. bond market will
be open until noon.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 27.28
points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,047.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 1.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,397.30. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.11 points, or 0.33
percent, to 3,078.20.
The S&P 500 is down 0.8 percent so far this week, its
biggest weekly drop since the middle of December. Traders are
becoming increasing concerned about the potential for a sterner
retreat heading into the seasonally weak period starting in May.
"Over the last couple of days, a small sense of trepidation
came back in that the market is able to correct, and people are
kind of re-evaluating their books, saying where do I want to be
positioned over the next three- to six-month horizon now that
you've had such a great past six months,' said Seth Setrakian,
co-head of U.S. equities at First New York Securities in New
York.
Some retailers' shares advanced after the companies reported
March same-store sales that topped forecasts as mild weather and
an early Easter spurred consumers to shop for summer clothes and
other seasonal items. The stronger-than-expected March sales
prompted some retailers to raise their profit expectations for
the quarter.
Shares of TJX Cos Inc, which operates the T.J.Maxx
and Marshalls low-price chains, gained 2.3 percent to $40.30.
The S&P retail index advanced 0.8 percent.
By mid-afternoon, Bed Bath & Beyond was up 9.7 percent at
$72.67 - near its all-time high of $72.75 hit earlier in the
day.
For March, the Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index
registered a robust gain of 4.3 percent, exceeding the forecast
of a 3.5 percent rise. Excluding the drug stores, the index rose
6.8 percent, well above the monthly same-store sales gains of 3
percent to 5 percent throughout 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters.
Alcoa Inc plans to cut alumina production by 4
percent, becoming the first producer to take measures aimed at
cutting oversupply that has pushed prices close to $300 per
tonne. The company also looks set to post its second consecutive
quarterly loss on Tuesday when it kicks off the first quarter
earnings season. The shares fell 1.9 percent to $9.62.
In another indication that the U.S. labor market is slowly
improving, government data on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing claims for new jobless benefits fell to the
lowest in nearly four years last week.
The jobless claims data "remains going in the right
direction as the U.S. economy recovers. It also jives with some
of the manufacturing numbers we have been getting," Sean Kraus,
chief investment officer of CitizensTrust in Pasadena,
California.
Investors kept watch on Spain and its ability to meet budget
targets in the wake of the Spanish government's poorly received
bond sale on Wednesday. The anemic demand for Spain's bonds
triggered fears about funding difficulties for weaker euro-zone
countries, as the effects of the European Central Bank's huge
liquidity injections may be diminishing.
The concern is that the rate the government pays to borrow
will reach unsustainable levels, forcing a Greek-style default
that would endanger the region's banks and plunge the bloc
further in economic contraction.
An International Monetary Fund spokesman said on Thursday
that Spain is facing "severe" challenges that call for sustained
economic reforms by the government.
PPG Industries Inc climbed to an all-time high of
$98.54 after the chemical maker forecast first-quarter profit
above Wall Street's expectations and said it would lay off 2,000
workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.
By late afternoon, the stock was up 2.2 percent to $96.01.
