* Yellen leaves door open for further Fed action
* Google to report earnings after the closing bell
* Shell stock dives in Europe
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Thursday ahead of data on the jobs market and
producer prices, while a rise in Italian borrowing costs could
cap gains in equities and pressure other risk assets lower.
* S&P 500 futures hit a session high just below their 50-day
moving average, a level that also provided resistance Wednesday
in the cash market and could become a key technical hurdle.
* U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair Janet Yellen said on
Wednesday the Fed has a variety of options if it decides to seek
another round of asset purchases. Yellen said easy monetary
policy is appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds
facing the economy as she left the door open to further action.
* Data expected to have market implications include the U.S.
Labor Department's weekly release of applications for
unemployment insurance, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 355,000 new
filings compared with 357,000 in the prior week.
* The March Producer Price Index will also be released at
8:30 a.m. Economists forecast a 0.3 percent rise compared with a
0.4 percent rise in February.
* Italian three-year borrowing costs jumped more than 1
percentage point at a bond auction compared to a month ago, the
latest sign markets are unconvinced that Europe is on top of its
debt problems.
* Energy sector shares will be in focus after Royal Dutch
Shell sent a spill response vessel to a platform in the
central Gulf of Mexico. Shell's shares traded in London fell
more than 4 percent.
* Google is due to report earnings after the
closing bell. The options market is expecting calm in shares of
the Internet search giant after the results.
* The U.S. government sued Apple and five
publishers saying they conspired to fix the prices of electronic
books, and reached a settlement with three of the publishers
that could lead to cheaper e-books for consumers.
* On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rose after five days of declines
on the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials. An encouraging start to
the earnings season contributed to the rebound, but the S&P 500
was unable to rise back above its 50-day moving average.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points,
or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The
Nasdaq Composite advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent,
to 3,016.46.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)