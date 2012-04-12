* Yellen leaves door open for further Fed action
* Google to report earnings after the closing bell
* Shell stock dives in Europe
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
(Updates prices, adds comment, byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Thursday ahead of data on the jobs market and
producer prices, while a tick down in benchmark bond yields in
Italy and Spain signaled easing concern about the euro zone's
debt troubles.
S&P 500 futures hit a session high just below their 50-day
moving average, a level that also provided resistance Wednesday
in the cash market and could become a key technical hurdle.
Italian three-year borrowing costs jumped more than one
percentage point at a bond auction compared to a month ago, but
10-year yields in both Italy and Spain edged lower for the day
and the euro strengthened, as concerns over the region's debt
seemed to ease.
"Auctions (in Europe) have not been disastrous and that was
good enough," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York. "Yields are not optimal but good
enough to not cause panic."
A recent spike in borrowing costs in Spain and Italy
reminded investors the debt crisis in the euro zone is not under
control.
U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday
defended the Fed's easy monetary policy saying it was
appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the
economy and noted that the Fed has a variety of options if it
decides to seek another round of asset purchases.
"This market would rather see an improving data steam than
more stimulus," Hogan said.
Data expected to have market implications include the U.S.
Labor Department's weekly release of applications for
unemployment insurance, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 355,000 new
filings compared with 357,000 in the prior week.
The March Producer Price Index also will be released at 8:30
a.m. Economists forecast a 0.3 percent rise compared with a 0.4
percent rise in February.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 26
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.
Energy sector shares will be in focus after Royal Dutch
Shell sent a spill response vessel to a platform in the
central Gulf of Mexico. Shell's shares traded in London fell
more than 4 percent.
Google is due to report earnings after the closing
bell. The options market is expecting calm in shares of the
Internet search giant after the results.
The U.S. government sued Apple and five publishers
saying they conspired to fix the prices of electronic books, and
reached a settlement with three of the publishers that could
lead to cheaper e-books for consumers.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rose after five days of declines
on the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials. An encouraging start to
the earnings season contributed to the rebound, but the S&P 500
was unable to rise back above its 50-day moving average.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points,
or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The
Nasdaq Composite advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent,
to 3,016.46.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)