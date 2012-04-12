* Dudley says Fed ready if further stimulus needed
* Google to report earnings after the closing bell
* Shell stock dives in Europe
* Initial jobless claims higher than expected
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 1.3 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks were set to rise
slightly at the open on Thursday after futures pared gains
following an unexpected rise in initial jobless claims in the
latest week.
Equities were supported by a tick down in benchmark bond
yields in Italy and Spain that signaled easing concern about the
euro zone's debt troubles.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to
their highest level since January, a development that could
raise fears the labor market recovery was stalling after job
creation slowed in March.
"Jobless claims came in higher than expected, but it doesn't
change the trend," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital, New York, citing seasonal and
holiday variables for the unexpected rise in claims.
If the economic outlook does worsen U.S. policymakers are
ready to deploy a third round of asset purchases, said New York
Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley.
Previous rounds of quantitative easing have been a boost for
equities and other risk assets.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.3 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added
26 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6.5 points.
S&P 500 futures hit a session high just below their 50-day
moving average, a level that also provided resistance Wednesday
in the cash market and could become a key technical hurdle.
Italian three-year borrowing costs jumped more than one
percentage point at a bond auction compared to a month ago, but
10-year yields in both Italy and Spain edged lower for the day
and the euro strengthened, as concerns over the region's debt
seemed to ease.
"Auctions (in Europe) have not been disastrous and that was
good enough," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York. "Yields are not optimal but good
enough to not cause panic."
A recent spike in borrowing costs in Spain and Italy
reminded investors the debt crisis in the euro zone is not under
control.
Energy sector shares will be in focus after Royal Dutch
Shell sent a spill response vessel to a platform in the
central Gulf of Mexico. Shell's shares traded in London fell
more than 4 percent.
Google is due to report earnings after the closing
bell. The options market is expecting calm in shares of the
Internet search giant after the results.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rose after five days of declines
on the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials. An encouraging start to
the earnings season contributed to the rebound, but the S&P 500
was unable to rise back above its 50-day moving average.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points,
or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The
Nasdaq Composite advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent,
to 3,016.46.
