* Spain manages successful auction
* Initial claims, Philly Fed data on tap
* Bank of America, Morgan Stanley up after results
* Futures up: 66 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 19.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday after Spain sold all of its debt at an auction and
ahead of a raft of corporate earnings and economic data.
* Spain, the latest trouble spot in the euro zone debt
crisis, sold 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of bonds, but
yields rose as Madrid struggled to tame its deficit.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
advanced 0.5 percent.
* Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank, climbed
2 percent to $9.10 in premarket trade after posted lower
quarterly profit.
* Morgan Stanley rose 5.3 percent to $18.60 after it
posted results early Thursday.
* DuPont and Co's quarterly profit and sales beat
expectations, helped by price hikes and strong sales of
herbicides and genetically modified seeds.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, 35 companies in the S&P
500 are due to report Thursday. Notables include Microsoft Corp
, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc.
* Of the 56 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday
morning, 79 percent beat estimates.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 66
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 19.5 points.
* On the economic front, clues on the health of the U.S.
labor market could come with the release of weekly initial
jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists forecast
a total of 370,000 new filings, compared with 380,000 in the
prior week.
* Due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) are the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank's April business activity index, the Conference
Board's leading economic indicators for March and existing home
sales for March from the National Association of Realtors.
* Biotechnology company Human Genome Sciences Inc
surged 107.1 percent to $14.85 premarket after it rejected an
unsolicited $2.6 billion bid from long-time partner
GlaxoSmithKline Plc .
* Asian shares traded in tight ranges before the Spanish
bond auction amid renewed concerns over the euro zone's debt
crisis.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)