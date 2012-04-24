(Add home price data, updates prices)
* Apple to report after the close
* 3M gains premarket after profit rises
* Netflix slides on forecast
* Futures: Dow up 12 pts, S&P up 0.7 pt, Nasdaq off 5.75
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 24 Wall Street was set to
struggle at the open on Tuesday after sharp losses in the
previous session and on continued concerns about Europe's debt
crisis.
The Dutch state successfully completed a bond auction a day
after the government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts, but
investors demanded a slightly higher risk premium as euro zone
yields have edged higher.
"People are defensive, obviously they are worried about
what's going on in Europe," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market
analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "We are seeing a
lack of buyers coming in to scoop up these oversold levels,
which means the caution flag is really up."
Results from Apple Inc after the close could be a
stabilizing factor for the Nasdaq. The results will be dissected
after a share swoon raised concerns a gravity-defying rally was
over. Apple is down 10 percent from its closing peak this year.
S&P 500 futures added 0.7 point and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 12
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 5.75 points.
The S&P 500 should hold near-term support at 1,340 during
the current pullback before extending its rally again, according
to Brown Brothers Harriman analysts. The index, which held at
1,340 during a pullback in early March, closed Monday at
1,366.94. The level also coincides with a 23.6 percent
retracement of the rally from October.
"There is this persistent worry over the euro zone now,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "It appears that the markets are trying to
force once again the EU to take a more aggressive approach in
terms of growth."
The FTSEurofirst European stocks index edged up 0.2
percent Tuesday following the last session's losses, but gains
could be fragile as fears over the euro zone debt situation
persisted, with Spanish and Dutch debt auctions under the
spotlight.
European banks, a key barometer of risk appetite, slipped to
near session lows as the morning progressed. The STXE 600 Bank
index fell 0.6 percent.
U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10
months in an encouraging sign the battered sector was starting
to stabilize. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in February on a
seasonally adjusted basis.
So far, earnings have been solid, with more than 80 percent
of S&P 500 companies topping consensus profit estimates as of
Monday.
AT&T Inc's profit rose, driven by a rise in wireless
margins as it had shelled out less in subsidies to Apple
because it sold fewer iPhones. The stock was up 1.5 percent to
$31.07 in premarket trade.
3M Co's profit rose 4 percent, helped by a strong
performance in its transportation business and growth in the
Americas. The stock was up 3 percent to $89.71 premarket.
One-time market darling Netflix Inc projected
slower subscriber growth this quarter for its key U.S.
video-streaming service. The stock slid 14.8 percent to $86
premarket.
Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter
revenue growth above estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged
inventory-related decline in demand. Shares were up 3 percent to
$32.83 early Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ed Krudy; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)