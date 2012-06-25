* Spain formally asks for cash to bail out its banks
* RIM could split its business in two - report
* May U.S. new home sales data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 92 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 17.75 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks were set to slide
at the open on Monday as expectations waned that a European
Union summit this week would help calm the escalating euro zone
debt crisis.
Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its banks,
saying the final amount of assistance would be set at a later
stage. Some market economists say it is merely a prelude to a
full bailout for Spain.
Spanish government bonds came under pressure with the
10-year bond yield 18 basis points higher at 6.53
percent, near the 7-percent mark that forced other indebted
European countries to ask for bailouts.
Markets continue to react to European headlines as the
spiraling debt crisis in Europe could further hurt an already
weak global economy. Austerity measures pushed forward by
Germany have Greece mired in a long recession, and investors
worry Spain could follow Greece's path as Madrid's borrowing
costs remain stubbornly high.
A German government spokesman said the EU will probably not
take any decisions on Greece in a summit scheduled for Thursday
and Friday, in which Greeks were hoping to ease the terms of
their bailout.
"There's a sense the EU summit is going to be inconclusive,
so we're seeing risk assets fall," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Cardillo said the market will focus this week on Europe, but
the lagging fear is a stalling global economy.
"The European situation is just a big excuse. If, all of a
sudden, we see economic growth in Asia and the United States,
Europe would be a secondary deal for the market and not the
focus."
S&P 500 futures fell 12 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 92
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 17.75 points.
A European equity benchmark fell more than 1
percent and the dollar, seen as a safe-haven when European
markets are volatile, rose as worries about faltering global
growth lingered after last week's soft manufacturing data
worldwide.
The Commerce Department's new home sales for May are due at
10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
total of 346,000 annualized units compared with 343,000 in
April.
Under the direction of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon,
Chesapeake Energy Corp plotted with its top competitor
to suppress land prices in one of America's most promising oil
and gas plays, a Reuters investigation has found. Chesapeake
shares dropped more than 5 percent in premarket trade.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co fell 4.6 percent
and Pfizer Inc lost 2.9 percent in premarket trading
after the companies announced their closely watched blood clot
preventer failed to win approval from U.S. health regulators.
Research in Motion Ltd. shares rose 1
percent in premarket trading. The BlackBerry maker is
considering splitting its business in two, separating its
struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging
network, The Sunday Times reported.
U.S. regulators approved a generic version of Shire's
ADHD drug Adderall XR made by Actavis, which is being
bought by Watson Pharmaceuticals. Watson Pharma shares
rose 2.4 percent in light premarket trading.
U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank
shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst
decline of the year. The gains were not enough, however, to push
indexes into positive territory for the week.
