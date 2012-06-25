(Corrects 2nd bulletpoint to show new home sales at 2-yr high)
* Spain formally asks for cash to bail out its banks
* May U.S. new home sales at 2-yr high
* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday
as investors saw few reasons to buy equities ahead of a European
Union summit this week that many fear will not calm the
escalating euro zone debt crisis.
Energy shares led declines on the S&P 500 as U.S.
crude futures dropped 1.7 percent a barrel to $78.40,
near last week's eight-month low.
Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its banks,
saying the final amount of assistance would be set at a later
stage. Some market economists say it is merely a prelude to a
full bailout for Spain.
Spanish government bonds came under pressure with the
10-year bond yield 18 basis points higher at 6.53
percent, near the 7-percent mark that forced other indebted
European countries to ask for bailouts.
Markets continue to react to European headlines as the
spiraling debt crisis in Europe could further hurt an already
weak global economy. Austerity measures pushed forward by
Germany have Greece mired in a long recession, and investors
worry Spain could follow Greece's path as Madrid's borrowing
costs remain stubbornly high.
Traders were also on high alert as the U.S. Supreme Court is
expected to rule on the constitutionality of a massive
healthcare sector reform pushed forward by U.S. President Barack
Obama and signed into law in March 2010.
"When you have big potentially market-moving events and it's
difficult to tell which way they are going to go, traders tend
to be sellers. They figure they can ride momentum if they are
wrong, but they want to be protective if the news is negative,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.99 points,
or 1.32 percent, to 12,473.79. The S&P 500 Index dropped
21.73 points, or 1.63 percent, to 1,313.29. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 51.95 points, or 1.80 percent, to 2,840.47.
A European equity benchmark fell more than 1
percent and the dollar, seen as a safe-haven when European
markets are volatile, rose as worries about faltering global
growth lingered after last week's soft manufacturing data
worldwide.
The market barely reacted to data showing new U.S.
single-family home sales surged in May to a seasonally adjusted
369,000-unit annual rate, the highest since April 2010, and
prices rose from a year ago amid tightening supply.
Under the direction of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon,
Chesapeake Energy Corp plotted with its top competitor
to suppress land prices in one of America's most promising oil
and gas plays, a Reuters investigation has found. Chesapeake
shares dropped 5.8 percent to $17.53.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co fell 3.4 percent
and Pfizer Inc lost 1.4 percent after the companies
announced their closely watched blood clot preventer failed to
win approval from U.S. health regulators.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Padraic Cassidy, Dave
Zimmerman)