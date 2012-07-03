* Microsoft takes $6.2 bln charge, aQuantive wipes out
quarterly profit
* Justice Dept. probes Chesapeake over possible collusion
* Futures: S&P up 1.2 pts, Dow flat, Nasdaq up 2.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday as investors aimed to head into the Independence Day
holiday without making big positions in their portfolios.
* Trading volume is expected to be light, making stocks more
vulnerable to a selloff if factory orders data due at 10:00 a.m
ET (1400 GMT), usually not a major mover for the stock market,
turn out weaker than expected. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a rise of 0.2 percent in factory orders for May compared
with a 0.6 percent decline in April.
* Microsoft Corp will be in focus after it admitted
its purchase of aQuantive, its largest acquisition in the
Internet sector, was effectively worthless and wiped out any
profit for the last quarter.
* The U.S. Justice Department is probing Chesapeake Energy
Corp and Encana Corp for possible collusion after a Reuters
report showed that top executives of the two rivals plotted in
2010 to avoid bidding against each other in Michigan land deals,
a source close to the probe said.
* S&P 500 futures added 1.2 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were flat,
and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.25 points.
* European stocks climbed for the third session in a row as
a recent raft of weak U.S. and European macro data has raised
investors' expectation that central banks will soon take fresh
policy action to kick-start their economies.
* The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest
rates to a record low on Thursday but may need to do more to
satisfy financial markets already starting to wonder about the
solidity of last week's summit measures to tackle the euro zone
crisis.
* Monday's U.S. ISM manufacturing report, whose main index
registered a contraction in the sector for the first time since
July 2009, also boosted speculation that the Federal Reserve
will announce it will embark on a third round of asset
purchases, known as 'QE3', perhaps as soon as the central bank's
next policy meeting from July 31 to Aug. 1.
* A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung
Electronics Co. to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its
Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in
its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple Inc..
* U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is
buying Swiss Re's European private equity and
infrastructure fund of funds franchise, it said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)