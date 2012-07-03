* S&P 500 in biggest 3-day gain this year
* U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May
* Automakers jump on car sales
* Microsoft blames aQuantive buy for erasing quarterly
profit
* Indexes: Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks extended a rally
for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted
energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for
central bank stimulus.
A raft of weak economic data has raised hopes that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates to a record low on
Thursday in a move that could drive stock markets higher and
further lift commodities like oil and copper.
Tuesday's gains came on a shortened trading day before the
July 4 Independence Day holiday when U.S. markets are closed.
Trading volume was the lowest of the year at 3.78 billion shares
on the NYSE, Nasdaq and AMEX.
Brent crude oil topped $101 a barrel for the first time in
three weeks as tension over Iran increased concerns about
threats to supply and as investors bet on further policy action.
U.S. crude was up $3.50 at $87.25 a barrel. The
S&P's energy stocks sector was the top gainer, up 2.2 percent.
Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management in Chicago, said that last week's European summit,
which sparked the rally with measures to ease the bloc's crisis,
has raised expectations that policymakers globally are waking up
to the need to support financial markets and the economy.
"We have been in rally mode," he said. "It's hard to buy into
the actual economic numbers as really moving the market as they
seem to be so dwarfed by the this whole global liquidity
situation."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.85 points, or 0.84
percent, to 2,976.08.
The euro rallied, climbing to a session peak as investors
positioned for the European Central Bank policy meeting.
Major automakers also posted stronger-than-expected sales
gains in June. Shares of Ford Motor Co,
General Motors Co rose on the news. Ford gained 2.2
percent to $9.60 while General Motors rose 5.6 percent to
$20.67.
The S&P 500 has gained 3.4 percent over the last three
sessions, its best such run since December. The move has lifted
the S&P 500 out of a recent trading range of 1,350-1,360,
meaning stocks could advance to a higher range, according to
analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Stocks posted their biggest one-day gain of the year on
Friday after European policymakers said EU emergency funds could
be used to buy bonds of debt-stricken countries.
Microsoft Corp shares rose 0.7 at $30.76 on
Tuesday. The company said its purchase of aQuantive, its largest
acquisition in the Internet sector, was effectively worthless
and wiped out any profit for the past quarter.
The Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured
goods rose 0.7 percent during May. Economists had forecast
orders rising 0.2 percent.
Trading volume is likely to start building up before the
Labor Department's report on nonfarm payroll jobs for June on
Friday.
"Investors have to be prepped for one of two outcomes on
Friday. Our baseline is at or below the consensus 90,000 (jobs)
figure, in which case more stimulus is on the cards. The risk is
a bigger number that leaves a 30-point air-pocket above the
current market level," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller & Co in New York.
A report on Monday showing U.S. manufacturing contracted in
June for the first time since July 2009 boosted speculation that
the Federal Reserve will announce a third round of asset
purchases to stimulate growth. A decision could come as early as
the central bank's next policy meeting on July 31-Aug. 1.
The U.S. Justice Department is probing Chesapeake Energy
Corp and Encana Corp for possible collusion after a
Reuters report showed that top executives of the two rivals
plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other in Michigan
land deals, a source close to the probe said. Chesapeake shares
were up 3.4 percent at $19.36.
U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is buying
Swiss Re's European private equity and infrastructure
fund of funds franchise, it said on Tuesday.
