* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues

* International trade, wholesale inventories data on tap

* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 3.4 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stock index futures advanced o n W ednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track to snap four straight days of declines ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting.

Following a drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session, the index has been on its longest losing streak since a six-day run of declines in May as a round of corporate earnings warnings crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact profits.

Contributing to the market's recent volatility was weak volume, w ith some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the year coming within the past week.

Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed meeting, due to be released later in the day, for reasons behind the central bank's decision to extend its Operation Twist program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third round of monetary stimulus.

"Markets are trying to catch their breath after yesterday's rather volatile session," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

"The main focus will be the FOMC minutes, we are probably looking at more members tilting towards easing - easing will be the dominating factor in the minutes, obviously stemming from pressures abroad that are impacting the economy."

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more asset-buying stimulus.

In Europe shares fell, led by luxury goods companies, as a slowdown in sales growth at British group Burberry highlighted the weak macroeconomic environment.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 61 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.

Marriott International is set to release its second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open its first hotel in Sri Lanka.

Economic data expected on Wednesday includes international trade for May at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and wholesale inventories for May at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters poll expect a trade deficit of $48.5 billion in May versus an April deficit of $50.06 billion while inventories are expected to rise 0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.

The bankrupt parent of American Airlines said it will press ahead with evaluating potential mergers and at least five airlines will be considered - US Airways Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Alaska Air Group, Republic Airways' Frontier Airlines and Virgin America.

Asian shares fell on worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)