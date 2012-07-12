* Weekly jobless claims on tap at 8:30 a.m. EDT
* Supervalu drops after dividend suspension
* Futures off: Dow 89 pts, S&P 10.4 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures were
lower o n T hursday as the global economic picture remained bleak
and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee
meeting indicated more stimulus is unlikely in the near future.
* Investors will eye weekly initial jobless claims at 08:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for clues on the health of the labor market,
the first data point on the jobs picture since Friday's
disappointing payrolls report. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a total of 372,000 new filings compared with 374,000 in
the prior week.
* Minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed the
U.S. Federal Reserve was open to the possibility of buying more
bonds to stimulate the economy, but conditions might need to
worsen for a consensus to build.
* The S&P 500 has dropped 2.4 percent over the past five
sessions as weak economic data compounded concerns the slowing
global economy could dent corporate profits.
* Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
said late Wednesday second-quarter profit would be higher than
the previous quarter as improved refining margins offset lower
oil prices.
* Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported
a higher quarterly profit after the close on Wednesday but said
it was seeing weakness in some international markets.
* S&P 500 futures fell 10.4 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 89
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 16.75 points.
* Other economic data includes import-export prices for
June, also at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 1.7 percent drop in imports and a 0.3 percent
decrease in exports.
* Supervalu Inc plunged 27.6 percent to $3.83 in
light premarket trade after the third-largest U.S. supermarket
chain suspended its dividend and said it was mulling options for
overhauling the firm including a sale.
* European shares fell on diminished hopes for more
near-term stimulus following the release of the Fed minutes. The
FTSEurofirst 300 was off 1.1 percent.
* Asian shares slid as a surprise rate cut from South Korea
and an unexpected drop in Australian employment deepened worries
about global economic growth.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)