* Weekly jobless claims on tap at 8:30 a.m. EDT

* Supervalu drops after dividend suspension

* Futures off: Dow 89 pts, S&P 10.3 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday as the global economic picture remained on shaky ground and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting indicated more stimulus is unlikely in the near future.

Investors will eye weekly initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for clues on the health of the labor market, the first data point on the jobs picture since Friday's disappointing payrolls report. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 372,000 new jobless filings compared with 374,000 in the prior week.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting showed the Federal Reserve was open to the possibility of buying more bonds to stimulate the economy, but conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build.

The S&P 500 has dropped 2.4 percent over the past five sessions as weak economic data compounded concerns the slowing global economy could dent corporate profits.

"There is very little silver lining you can find in any of the economic data both in the U.S. and globally," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.

"Plus you've got a very awkward and difficult earnings season which is coming upon us and the U.S. markets are going to trade accordingly."

Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported a higher quarterly profit after the close on Wednesday but said it was seeing weakness in some international markets. Its share price was down 4 percent at $36.50 in premarket trade.

Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said late Wednesday second-quarter profit would be higher than the previous quarter as improved refining margins offset lower oil prices.

S&P 500 futures fell 10.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 89 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 16.75 points.

Other economic data includes import-export prices for June, also at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 1.7 percent drop in imports and a 0.3 percent decrease in exports.

Supervalu Inc plunged 27.2 percent to $3.85 in premarket trade after the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain suspended its dividend and said it was mulling options for overhauling the firm including a sale.

SAP AG was a bright spot as U.S.-listed shares of the German company advanced 2.9 percent to $58.37 in premarket after the world's largest maker of business software said second-quarter software revenues rose a currency-adjusted 19 percent, near the upper end of its target range.

European shares fell in a broad sell-off on diminished hopes for more near-term stimulus following the release of the Fed minutes. The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.9 percent.

Asian shares slid as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an unexpected drop in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)