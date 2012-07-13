* China GDP within expectations

* JPMorgan posts $4.4 bln credit trading loss; restates Q1

* Futures up: Dow 3.8 pts, S&P 46 pts, Nasdaq 11.25pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stock index futures rose o n F riday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap its longest losing streak since May after data in China allayed fears a slowdown in the country's economy could further hinder the global economy.

* Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight quarter to 7.6 percent, in line with expectations, but low enough to keep open the possibility that more action may be taken by policymakers.

* Futures trimmed gains after JPMorgan Chase & Co said it had $4.4 billion of credit trading losses in its London offices, but posted overall profit that was barely dented by the trades. In addition, the biggest U.S. bank said it will restate its previously filed interim financial statement for the first quarter. Shares fell 1.6 percent to $33.50 in premarket trading.

* Also in the banking sector, Wells Fargo & Co is is scheduled to post second-quarter results later today.

* Economic data expected on Friday includes the June Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary July consumer sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).

* Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5 percent decline in PPI and a rise of 0.2 percent excluding volatile food and energy items. Consumer sentiment is expected to show a reading of 73.4 against the 73.2 in the final June report.

* S&P 500 futures rose 3.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.25 points.

* European concerns were kept at bay as Italy passed a tough test - its three-year borrowing costs fell well below 5 percent at an auction hours after Moody's cut the country's rating to two notches above junk status.

* Mining companies led a bounce in European equities, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 percent.

* Asian shares jumped after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)