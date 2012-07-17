* Bernanke comments before Senate panel to be in focus

* Yahoo rallies in premarket on announcement of new CEO

* Goldman, Coca-Cola and J&J on tap to report results

* Indexes: Dow up 44 pts, S&P up 5.3 pts, Nasdaq up 9.75 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.

* Bernanke is testifying before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), and while recent indications have suggested the Fed won't announce another round of quantitative easing unless economic conditions deteriorate further, the comments will still be closely monitored.

* The market is coming off a period of weakness, with Monday's retail sales data the latest sign of slowing growth. Markets are down seven of the past eight sessions.

* In another sign of weakness, Morgan Stanley cut its 2012 U.S. auto sales projections by about 3 percent and cut its profit outlooks for the sector due to weak sales.

* Corporate earnings will also be a focus for investors, with Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Co on tap to report today.

* So far earnings have been solid, with major names like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc rallying following results. With a mere 6 percent of S&P components having reported thus far, 65 percent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* S&P 500 futures rose 5.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 44 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.75 points.

* Shares of Yahoo Inc rose 2.3 percent to $16.01 in premarket trading after it naming Marissa Mayer, a now-former top executive at Google Inc, as its new chief executive. The company has cycled through three CEOs in a year.

* June consumer prices will be released at 8:30 and are forecast to have stayed unchanged, compared with a 0.3 percent drop in May. Excluding volatile food and energy items, CPI is forecast to rise 0.2 percent, a repeat of the May increase.

* U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the weak retail sales fueling losses.

