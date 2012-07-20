* Spanish region asks for financial help
* Google advances after results, Microsoft down
* Kayak, Palo Alto surge in market debut
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
(Rewrites first paragraph, updates volume data in penultimate
paragraph, adds energy sector in paragraph 18)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks broke a three-day
winning streak on Friday as Europe's debt crisis engulfed
markets with renewed fears that Spain may be unable to dodge a
costly bailout.
The news that the heavily indebted region of Valencia asked
Madrid for financial aid interrupted a period of relative calm
for Wall Street and raised the specter that the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy may itself need to be rescued.
Bank shares, sensitive to signs of trouble in Europe, were
among the biggest losers. The KBW bank index fell 1.9
percent, taking its weekly decline to 2.3 percent. Shares in
Morgan Stanley fell 3.5 percent to $12.78.
Valencia, which already used several government credit lines
in the first half of the year to meet debt repayments, still
needs to repay 2.85 billion euros by the end of the year. That
figure is not huge compared to the billions used in other EU
bailouts, but investors are concerned about the overall
stability of the country and its banks.
"We don't want to go to a full Spanish bailout if we don't
have to," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont. "Maybe the
market is just over reacting to it, but these days you never
know."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.79
points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.85 points, or 1.01 percent, at
1,362.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.60
points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,925.30.
The euro slid broadly, setting a two-year low against the
dollar. The single currency fell as low as $1.2143, its
weakest level since mid-June 2010. Spanish benchmark bond yields
hit euro-era highs as the yield on the 10-year bond reached 7.3
percent.
The news overshadowed another round of strong-than-expected
corporate earnings, including a profit beat by General Electric
and strong advertising revenue at Google. GE
shares gained 0.3 percent to $19.87, giving up some of its
earlier gains, and Google added 3 percent to $610.82.
Europe had been on the back burner for much of July,
allowing Wall Street to move higher. Since early June the S&P
500 has gained about 7 percent, helped by a deal to save
Spanish banks and a European Union summit that pointed to
greater resolve among EU leaders.
Even with Friday's loss, the S&P 500 posted its second
weekly gain in a row, climbing 0.4 percent. The Dow ended up 0.4
percent and the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.6 percent for the
week.
The resurfacing of euro zone debt problems in the headlines
was a reminder that the bloc's problems are far from over.
Spain's government also cut its economic growth forecast,
indicating the country would stay mired in recession well into
next year.
"It looks as if Europe is taking center stage again, with
Spain as the main act," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
A gauge of European banks dropped 3.7 percent and
Spain's equity benchmark fell 5.8 percent, its largest
daily percentage drop in more than two years.
The S&P on Thursday hit a 2-1/2 month high as record high
prices in Treasuries kept yield-seekers focused on stocks
despite a softening economy. Bets on further Federal Reserve
action in support of the economy are also credited for helping
equities to hold up despite poor economic data.
Microsoft on Thursday adjusted earnings and revenue
that beat expectations, but its first-ever quarterly loss
discouraged investors and shares fell 1.8 percent to $30.11.
Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc, the
No. 1 and No. 3 oilfield service companies, posted
higher-than-expected profits as revenue piled up outside North
America despite dark clouds looming over the world economy.
Schlumberger climbed 1 percent to $69.33, while Baker Hughes
jumped 9 percent to $45.59.
The S&P energy sector has gained for 6 straight
days, rising 4.4 percent over the period and 0.3 percent on
Friday.
Xerox Corp fell 4.4 percent to $6.87 after cutting
its full-year profit forecast, as it braces for tough economic
conditions in Europe.
Kayak Software shares soared 27.6 percent to $33.18
on their Nasdaq debut and Palo Alto Networks also
jumped, up 26.5 percent to $53.13 as they began trading on the
NYSE.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, inline with the 50-day moving
average.
Decliners beat advancers by a ratio of about 2 to 1 on the
NYSE and on the Nasdaq by almost 3 to 1.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Kenneth
Barry)