* McDonald's stock drops after earnings disappointment
* Second Spanish region may seek bailout, more may follow
* Euro hits 2-year low vs dollar, near 12-year low vs. yen
* Dow off 0.8 pct, S&P off 0.9 pct, Nasdaq off 1.2 pct
(Updates to close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks fell for a second
straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing
a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the
market.
Weak results from McDonald's Corp added to the
cautious tone on Wall Street. Materials stocks were among the
day's weakest, hurt by across-the-board declines in commodities
prices.
Still, stocks ended well off the day's lows, rebounding from
their initial plunge. Stocks appeared to stabilize as the S&P
500 approached its 50-day moving average of 1,332.98, a
technical support level that could trigger more losses if
convincingly broken.
Overall, three stocks fell for every one that rose on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday, a signal that the afternoon
rebound was concentrated among larger-cap shares. On the Nasdaq,
about four stocks fell for every one that rose.
"The sell-off this morning was overdone, and obviously, the
market felt that way too," said Eric Green, senior portfolio
manager and director of research at Penn Capital Management in
Philadelphia, which oversees $6.5 billion.
"Nothing incrementally negative came out, but obviously,
we're still worried about the situation there."
The Spanish region of Murcia looked set to follow Valencia
in tapping a government program to keep its finances afloat.
Local media reported half a dozen regions were ready to follow
suit.
Valencia's move contributed to a 1 percent drop in the S&P
500 on Friday. The benchmark index had appeared on track to
exceed those losses on Monday, falling as much as 1.8 percent
before recovering some of those losses.
The International Monetary Fund dismissed a weekend news
report in German weekly Der Spiegel that it may refuse to
continue supporting Greece as it prepares for talks with the new
Greek government on its international bailout.
McDonald's Corp was the latest earnings casualty
among large multinational companies after posting a
lower-than-expected profit, citing a slower global economy and a
stronger dollar. McDonald's stock slid 2.9 percent to $88.94 as
the biggest drag on the Dow. Shares of Wendy's Co fell
2.4 percent to $4.51.
With 23 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
results, 67.5 percent have posted earnings above expectations,
although many analysts have cut their forecasts in recent weeks,
allowing for easier beats. Over the past four quarters, 68
percent of companies beat estimates.
The high-profile earnings disappointments have taken a toll
on third-quarter estimates. Third-quarter S&P 500 earnings
growth is now expected to come in at 0.9 percent, down from 3.1
percent at the beginning of the month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.11 points,
or 0.79 percent, to 12,721.46 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index declined 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent,
to 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 35.15
points, or 1.20 percent, to close at 2,890.15.
At its session low, the Dow was down as much as 239 points,
or 1.9 percent, at 12,583.41. The S&P 500 fell as low as
1,337.56, down 25.1 points, or 1.8 percent, at is session low.
The Nasdaq had touched a session low at 2,852.88, down 72.42
points, or 2.5 percent.
Energy shares slumped as fears of a global slowdown prompted
investors to sell oil as U.S. crude fell 3.8 percent.
Chevron Corp dropped 1.1 percent to $107.95. The NYSE
Arca oil index lost 1.7 percent.
The CBOE Volatility Index jumped 14.4 percent to
18.62 at the close. According to the VIX Open Interest
Put-to-Call ratio, VIX options traders are holding only 50 puts
for every 100 calls outstanding on the VIX. The last time this
ratio hit this level was early August of 2011, just before a
huge volatility spike that lasted nearly four months, he said.
The euro slid to a two-year low against the dollar and a
near 12-year trough against the yen, pressured by fears that
Spain may eventually need a full sovereign bailout.
The yield on the Spanish 10-year bond was last
at 7.496 percent, well over what analysts consider a sustainable
level.
Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc soared 27.8 percent to
$73.05 after striking a deal to be acquired by Joh. A. Benckiser
for about $1 billion.
Volume was light, with about 6.13 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
