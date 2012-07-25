* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* Fed moves closer to stimulus, WSJ reports
* Futures: Dow up 53 pts; S&P up 5.8 pts; Nasdaq off 9.25 pt
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 25 Nasdaq index futures fell on
Wednesday after Apple became the latest high-profile company to
miss earnings forecasts, though the broader market gained on a
report that said the Federal Reserve was moving closer toward
further stimulus for the sluggish economy.
* Apple earnings fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected
in the fall. Shares dropped 4.9 percent in premarket
trading.
* Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to taking more
steps to aid the flagging economy, the Wall Street Journal
reported late on Tuesday, helping to lift stocks off their lows
of the day. The Fed holds its next rate-setting meeting next
week.
"The willingness of the Fed to continue to keep rates at a
very low point does put a bottom to the stock market and it's
that bottom that makes people confident, particularly traders,
to continue to come in on these selloffs because they feel there
isn't much lower to go," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 53
points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 9.25 points.
* Major companies announcing results include Ford Motor
, Visa, PepsiCo, Caterpillar, Eli
Lilly, WellPoint, Boeing Co and
Bristol-Myers Squibb.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales for June
at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 370,000 annualized
units, compared with 369,000 in May.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases the Weekly
Mortgage Market Index for the week ended July 20 at 1100 GMT.
The index read 935.4 and the refinancing index was 5,314.4 in
the previous week.
* European shares inched up after early losses on Wednesday
as European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said there were arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue
fund a banking license.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)