(Updates with Ford earnings)
* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* Fed moves closer to stimulus, WSJ reports
* Ford earnings beat estimates
* Futures: Dow up 116 pts; S&P up 6.3 pts; Nasdaq off 7 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 25 Nasdaq index futures fell on
Wednesday after Apple became the latest high-profile company to
miss forecasts, though the broader market gained on a report the
Federal Reserve was moving closer toward further stimulus for
the sluggish economy.
Apple Inc results fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected
in the fall. Shares dropped 4.3 percent in premarket
trading.
Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to taking more
steps to aid the flagging economy, the Wall Street Journal
reported late on Tuesday, helping to lift stocks off their lows
of the day. Expectations the Fed will act, maybe as early as its
rate-setting meeting next week, have been growing. Tuesday's
story, while nothing new, helped cement that view.
"The willingness of the Fed to continue to keep rates at a
very low point does put a bottom to the stock market and it's
that bottom that makes people confident, particularly traders,
to continue to come in on these selloffs because they feel there
isn't much lower to go," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
Ford Motor Co reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its
forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis
pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20
years. The shares gained 0.4 percent to $9.10.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 116
points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 7 points.
Wall Street has sold off for three straight days on fears
Spain may need a bailout and on signs that the global economy is
starting to slow down. Still, despite the pessimism, the S&P 500
is up 6.4 percent this year and is one of the best performing
broad stock indexes in the world.
Boeing Co reported a greater-than-expected increase
in second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings
forecast on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset
higher pension costs. The shares gained 2.7 percent to $73.97.
Shares in Caterpillar Inc gained 4.6 percent to
$85.15 after the maker of construction machinery posted results.
Symantec Corp unexpectedly replaced its chief
executive, naming current chairman and former Intuit Corp
CEO Steve Bennett to run the world's biggest maker of
security software.
The Commerce Department releases new home sales for June at
10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists forecast a total of 370,000
annualized units, compared with 369,000 in May.
European shares inched up after early losses on Wednesday
as European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said there were arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue
fund a banking license.
Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro
zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is
hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether United Parcel
Service.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Dave Zimmerman)