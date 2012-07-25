(Updates with analyst comment)
* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* Fed moves closer to stimulus, WSJ reports
* Ford earnings beat estimates
* Futures: Dow up 131 pts; S&P up 9.5 pts; Nasdaq off 1.25 pts
pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 25 The S&P 500 and the Dow
industrials were poised to rise on Wednesday on a report the
Federal Reserve was moving closer toward further stimulus for
the sluggish economy, but a revenue miss at Apple was set to cap
gains and drag on the Nasdaq.
Apple Inc results fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected
in the fall. Shares dropped 4.7 percent in premarket
trading.
Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to taking more
steps to aid the flagging economy, the Wall Street Journal
reported late on Tuesday, helping to lift stocks off their lows
of the day. Expectations the Fed will act, maybe as early as its
rate-setting meeting next week, have been growing. Tuesday's
story, while nothing new, helped cement that view.
"The report that the Fed is gearing up its ammo to launch
some type of incremental asset purchases ... is certainly
putting a bid into the markets," said Marl Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia. "After three consecutive days of triple digit
declines you'd expect to see a bounce but we'll see if it
holds."
There were also some positive corporate earnings.
Caterpillar Inc's quarterly profit easily beat Wall
Street's expectations, helped in part by growing sales of mining
equipment, and the world's largest maker of construction
machines raised its 2012 forecast. The shares rose 4.1 percent
to $84.77.
S&P 500 futures rose 9.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 131
points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 1.25 points.
Wall Street has sold off for three straight days on fears
Spain may need a bailout and on signs that the global economy is
starting to slow down. Despite the pessimism, the S&P 500 is up
6.4 percent this year and is one of the best performing broad
stock indexes in the world.
The S&P 500 is currently testing support at its 50-day
moving average at 1,332.80. The index broke through that level
on Tuesday but rebounded above it after the Wall Street
Journal's story that the Fed was likely to provide more
stimulus.
"The willingness of the Fed to continue to keep rates at a
very low point does put a bottom to the stock market and it's
that bottom that makes people confident, particularly traders,
to continue to come in on these selloffs because they feel there
isn't much lower to go," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
Boeing Co reported a greater-than-expected increase
in second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings
forecast on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset
higher pension costs. The shares gained 2.8 percent to $74.18
Ford Motor Co reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its
forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis
pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20
years. The shares gained 1.8 percent to $9.22.
European shares inched up after early losses on Wednesday as
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said there were arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue
fund a banking license.
