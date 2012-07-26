(Adds analyst comment)
* Draghi pledges to save euro
* 3M, Exxon, Amazon to report earnings
* Dow Chemical earnings disappoint, stock falls 3 pct
* Futures up: S&P 13.7 pts, Dow 118, Nasdaq 30.5
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Thursday after remarks by Europe's central bank chief
about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a
market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up
stimulus efforts.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on
Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, including fighting unreasonably high government
borrowing costs. The comments caused an immediate spike in
global stock and commodity markets.
Policy makers have made similar statements about saving the
euro before, but if these latest remarks are realized in
decisive intervention in European bond markets, investors hope
it could spur a sizable "risk-on" rally in stocks.
"Finally the markets have forced the ECB and the euro group
leaders to begin to make statements that the market really wants
to hear," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"This time he's being more decisive and using more
challenging words; yes, he's said before that the euro is
irreversible, but today he says it's irreversible and we will
make it irreversible," said Cardillo.
Hopes that the Federal Reserve will boost efforts to
stimulate a flagging economy, maybe with a decision to do so as
early as at its rate-setting meeting next week, soothed concerns
about the economy and offset the impact of what investors
describe as a "mixed" corporate earnings season.
S&P 500 futures rose 13.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 118
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 30.50 points.
With around two fifths of S&P 500 companies reporting
earnings as of Wednesday, 65 percent have beat Wall Street's
profit estimates. However, three in five companies missed
revenue estimates, with many pointing to a weakening global
economy.
Dow Chemical Co, the largest U.S. chemical maker by
sales, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday as demand for chlorine, plastics and electronic parts
plunged around the world. The shares fell 3.2 percent in
premarket trading.
There were also cautious words on Europe. The chances of
Greece leaving the euro in the next 12-18 months have risen to
about 90 percent, U.S. bank Citi said in a report on Thursday.
On the economic front, June durable goods orders and weekly
jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), and pending
home sales for June at 10:00 ET (1400 GMT).
Visa Inc's adjusted profit beat analysts' estimates,
and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast for a
second time this year, as more people move to card-based
payments globally.
Las Vegas Sands Corp, owned by billionaire Sheldon
Adelson, reported quarterly earnings that were significantly
worse than expected, hurt by lower profits at casinos in key
Asian markets which had previously helped offset flagging U.S.
revenue. The stock dropped 5.1 percent to $35.60.
