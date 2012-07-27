(Adds comment, Merck results)
* Facebook, Starbucks tumble in premarket after results
* GDP data on tap
* Merck shares rise after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4.6 pts, Nasdaq 13.50
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday at the end of a volatile week that has
reinvigorated hopes that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank will act next week to shore up flagging
economies and stabilize the euro zone.
Stocks leapt nearly 2 percent on Thursday, erasing much of
their losses for the week, as ECB chief Mario Draghi said he
would do whatever it takes to save the euro. That followed a
story in the Wall Street Journal Wednesday which was widely seen
as heralding a new round of stimulus from the Fed.
The Commerce Department releases its first estimate for
second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT), expected to show the economy expanded at a 1.5 percent
annual rate between April and June, down from 1.9 percent in the
first three months of the year. A miss there could reinforce
expectation of Fed action.
Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh, said that while more bond
purchases, or quantitative easing, from the Fed would produce a
short-term trading rally, it would be unlikely to fix the
economy or sustain the markets in the long term.
"We don't think it's fixing anything," she said. "What it
seems to be doing is kicking the can down the road rather than
letting capital go to its best use."
S&P 500 futures rose 4.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 13.50 points.
Optimism over further stimulus measures have helped offset a
mixed U.S. corporate earnings season, with many companies
beating profit forecasts but often missing revenue projections
and warning about sluggish global growth.
As of Thursday, about half of S&P 500 companies have
reported earnings. Of those, about two thirds have beat profit
forecasts. Three in five, however, have missed Wall Street's
revenue projections, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Facebook Inc reported a drastic slowdown in revenue
growth on Thursday and failed to offer financial forecasts that
quelled fears about its ability to boost advertising growth,
sending its shares plummeting to a record low. The stock was
down 10.6 percent at $24.05 in premarket trade.
Starbucks Corp cut its outlook for the current
quarter, citing global economic weakness and a recent slowdown
in visits in the United States, its biggest market for sales and
profits, sending shares tumbling 9.7 percent premarket.
Merck & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings on Friday, despite the negative impact of the stronger
dollar, with strong sales growth of its vaccines and treatments
for diabetes and HIV. The shares rose 1.5 percent in light
trading.
European shares offered support with a second consecutive
rise due to renewed hopes of more stimulus from global
policymakers. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent Friday, after surging 2.4 percent on Thursday.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers at 9:55 a.m ET ( 1 355 GMT) i s expected by economists to
show a reading of 72.0 on its index of consumer sentiment, in
line with a preliminary figure.
Amazon.com shares were down 0.5 percent in
premarket trading following the release of its results. The
online retailer forecast third-quarter revenue that lagged Wall
Street's projections.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)