(Updates to open)
* Facebook, Starbucks tumble after results
* GDP data in line with forecast
* Merck shares rise after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 27 Wall Street rose on Friday
following a report on U.S. economic growth which met
expectations and on hopes for further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank.
U.S. economic growth slowed, as expected, in the second
quarter as consumers spent at their most sluggish pace in a
year. The figure was better than investors' worse fears but
still weak enough to potentially push the Fed closer to pumping
more money into the economy.
"The Fed's concern and mandate is employment. Annualized GDP
growth at 1.5 percent cannot begin to mend the unemployment
picture," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other policymakers "will have
all the rationale they need to open the liquidity spigot."
Stocks leapt nearly 2 percent on Thursday, erasing much of
the losses for the week, as ECB chief Mario Draghi said he would
do whatever it takes to save the euro. That followed a story in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, which was seen as
heralding a new round of stimulus from the Fed.
Facebook Inc shares tumbled 14 percent, hitting an
all time low of $23.02 after it reported a drastic slowdown in
revenue growth on Thursday and failed to offer financial
forecasts that quelled fears about its ability to boost
advertising growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 182.40
points, or 1.44 percent, to 12,858.45. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 16.36 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,354.25.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 46.66 points, or 1.63
percent, to 2,900.90.
Merck & Co was the top boost to the Dow after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings despite the
negative impact of the stronger dollar, with strong sales growth
of its vaccines and treatments for diabetes and HIV. The shares
rose 2.7 percent to $44.44.
Optimism over further stimulus measures has helped offset a
mixed U.S. corporate earnings season, with many companies
beating profit forecasts but often missing revenue projections
and warning about sluggish global growth.
As of Thursday, about half of S&P 500 companies have
reported earnings. Of those, about two thirds have beat profit
forecasts. Three in five, however, have missed Wall Street's
revenue projections, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Starbucks Corp cut its outlook for the current
quarter, citing global economic weakness and a recent slowdown
in visits in the United States, its biggest market for sales and
profits, sending shares tumbling more than 10 percent to $46.85.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the
third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)