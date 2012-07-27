(Updates to midmorning)
* GDP data could lead to more Fed action
* Merck, Amazon.com results support stocks
* Facebook, Starbucks tumble after disappointing results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 27 Wall Street rose on Friday
following a report on U.S. economic growth which met
expectations and on hopes for further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank.
U.S. economic growth slowed, as expected, in the second
quarter as consumers spent at their most sluggish pace in a
year. The figure was better than investors' worse fears but
still weak enough to potentially push the Fed closer to pumping
more money into the economy.
"You're in that spot where bad news is good news, as long as
it's not atrocious or horrible," said Gordon Charlop, a managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York. "If there's bad
news and it forces the Fed to do something, to stimulate, it's
actually a positive."
Stocks leapt nearly 2 percent on Thursday, erasing much of
the losses for the week, after European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi said he would do whatever it takes to save the euro. That
followed a story in the Wall Street Journal earlier in the week,
which was seen as heralding a new round of stimulus by the Fed.
Amazon.com shares rose 5.7 percent to $232.55 after
reporting improved profit margins Thursday after the market
closed. The company said the improvement was due to growth in
its third-party merchant hosting and cloud computing services,
which are more profitable than its retail operations.
Facebook Inc shares tumbled 14 percent, hitting an
all-time low of $22.28, a day after it reported a drastic
slowdown in revenue growth and failed to offer financial
forecasts that eased fears about its ability to boost
advertising growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 102.89
points, or 0.80 percent, to 12,990.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.42 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,374.44.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 32.19 points, or 1.11
percent, to 2,925.44.
Merck & Co provided the biggest boost to the Dow
after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings
despite a stronger dollar, with robust sales growth of its
vaccines and treatments for diabetes and HIV. The shares rose
3.1 percent to $44.68.
Optimism over further stimulus measures has helped offset a
mixed U.S. corporate earnings season, with many companies
beating profit forecasts but often missing revenue projections
and warning about sluggish global growth.
Through Friday morning, of the 290 in the S&P 500 that have
reported earnings to date for Q2 2012, about two-thirds have
reported earnings above analyst expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Starbucks Corp cut its outlook for the current
quarter, citing global economic weakness and a recent slowdown
in visits in the United States, its biggest market for sales and
profits, sending shares tumbling more than 10.9 percent to
$46.67.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the
third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Kenneth Barry)