(Updates to afternoon)
* Facebook hits new low after results
* S&P 500 at highest since May 4
* Financial sector among best performers
* Dow up 1.5 pct, S&P up 1.8 pct, Nasdaq up 2 pct
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday,
driving the S&P 500 to its highest since May 4 and the Dow above
13,000 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures,
including bond purchases, to help the euro zone, according to a
Bloomberg report.
Helping the argument for more stimulus, data showed U.S.
gross domestic product growth slowed to a 1.5 percent annual
rate in the second quarter as consumers spent at their most
sluggish pace in a year.
The S&P 500 financial sector was among the best
performers.
The Federal Reserve meets next week, and the market is
looking for signs of additional monetary stimulus. The ECB also
meets, with expectations for action overseas also rising after
comments Thursday from ECB President Mario Draghi.
"The reason the market's doing well today and did well
yesterday is we have another round of supportive rhetoric coming
out of Europe," said Leo Grohowski, who oversees more than $170
billion in client assets as chief investment officer at BNY
Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
On Thursday, stocks leaped nearly 2 percent and erased much
of the losses for the week as Draghi said he would do whatever
it takes to save the euro. On Friday, the French daily Le Monde
reported that euro-zone governments and the ECB are preparing to
take action to bring down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
[ID: nL6E8IRBC2]
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 195.45
points, or 1.52 percent, at 13,083.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 24.66 points, or 1.81 percent, at 1,384.68.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 58.26 points, or 2.01
percent, at 2,951.50.
Facebook Inc shares tumbled 17 percent to an all-time
low of $22.28 a day after the social media company reported a
drastic slowdown in revenue growth and failed to offer financial
forecasts to quell fears about its ability to boost advertising
growth.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Anna Louie Sussman;
Editing by Dave Zimmerman)