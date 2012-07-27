(Updates to close)
* Facebook hits new low after results
* S&P 500 surge puts it at highest close since May 3
* Financial sector among best performers
* Dow up 1.5 pct, S&P up 1.9 pct, Nasdaq up 2.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks surged on Friday,
driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes
increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
may provide further stimulus.
Taken together, the S&P 500's two-day move was its biggest
since December, driven by optimism that central banks will ride
to the rescue with more aid for the world economy. The S&P 500
rose 3.6 percent in those two days, and the moves come before
key meetings of both the Fed and the ECB next week.
The Dow ended above 13,000 for the first time since May 7.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures,
including bond purchases, to help the euro zone, according to a
Bloomberg report.
"The reason the market's doing well today and did well
yesterday is we have another round of supportive rhetoric coming
out of Europe," said Leo Grohowski, who oversees more than $170
billion in client assets as chief investment officer at BNY
Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"The Fed continues to be in the news" as well, he said, "but
it should be clear to most investors and market participants
that the Fed alone cannot restore confidence, cannot create jobs
and cannot determine tax policy."
The U.S. economic picture remained bleak and earnings
continued to disappoint investors. Shares of Facebook hit
an all-time low on Friday after posting its first-ever results,
while S&P 500 guidance on the current quarter is the most
negative it's been since 2001, Thomson Reuters data showed.
With pre-announcements in so far from 54 Standard & Poor's
500 companies, the negative-to-positive ratio for the
third quarter stands at 5 to 1, the most negative since the
second quarter of 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While 67 percent of the 290 S&P 500 companies that have
reported second-quarter results so far have beaten earnings
expectations, just 40 percent have beaten revenue estimates, the
lowest amount since the first quarter of 2009, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
An index of the S&P 500 financial sector, seen as
among the most sensitive to weakness in Europe, was one of the
day's best performers, ending up 2 percent. The KBW bank index
gained 1.5 percent.
Helping the argument for more stimulus, data showed U.S.
gross domestic product growth slowed to a 1.5 percent annual
rate in the second quarter as consumers spent at their most
sluggish pace in a year.
Sentiment also got a boost on Friday after the French daily
Le Monde reported that euro-zone governments and the ECB are
preparing to take action to bring down borrowing costs for Spain
and Italy. [ID: nL6E8IRBC2]
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73
points, or 1.46 percent, to 13,075.66 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91
percent, to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at
2,958.09.
Stocks posted strong gains for the week, with the S&P 500
putting in its third straight week of increases. For the week,
the Dow was up 2 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.7 percent and the
Nasdaq was up 1.1 percent.
Facebook Inc shares tumbled to an all-time low of
$22.28 a day after the social media company reported a drastic
slowdown in revenue growth and failed to offer financial
forecasts to quell fears about its ability to boost advertising
growth. The stock ended at $23.71, down 11.7
percent.
On the flip side, Merck & Co was among companies
giving the biggest boost to the Dow after the drugmaker reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with strong sales
growth of its vaccines and treatments for diabetes and HIV. The
stock rose 4 percent to $45.08.
Amazon shares rose 7.9 percent to $237.32 after
reporting improved profit margins on Thursday after the bell.
Volume was 7.54 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the Amex, compared with the
year-to-date daily average of 6.75 billion shares.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by about 5 to 1 and on
the Nasdaq by about 3 to 1.
(Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Jan Paschal)