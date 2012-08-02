* ECB announcement on tap
* Knight Capital rises in pre-market after Wednesday's
tumble
* Retailers to post monthly sales
* Futures up: Dow 63 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Thursday ahead of a highly anticipated statement from the
European Central Bank that could spell out action to lower
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain in an effort to defend the
euro.
* After last week's pledge by Mario Draghi to "do whatever
it takes" to save the euro, expectations for strong action have
been raised considerably, putting intense pressure on the ECB
president before the 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT) announcement.
* European shares rose in advance of the announcement, with
the the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent.
* The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish and
Italian government bonds over benchmark German Bunds eased
after Madrid sold slightly more than planned at a debt auction.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that
the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the
economy and after a computer glitch at brokerage Knight Capital
Group Inc triggered a spike in volatility shortly after
the open. Knight shares rose 3.5 percent to $7.18 in before the
market opened after falling to levels not seen since 2003 in the
prior session.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 63
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.50 points.
* Domestic economic data expected includes first-time claims
for jobless benefits for the week ended July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
370,000 new filings compared with 353,000 in the prior week.
* The data comes on the heels of a stronger-than-expected
ADP National Employment Report and before Friday's non-farm
payrolls report for July.
* At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), a report on factory orders and
revised durable goods orders for June is due.
* Companies expected to report earnings include Cardinal
Health, Clorox, Kraft Foods and Sunoco
* According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 352 in the S&P
500 that have reported earnings through Wednesday morning, 66.2
percent have beaten analysts' expectations. Over the past four
quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.
* Retailers will also be in focus as companies report their
monthly same-store sales results.
* Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co has been
awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent infringement trial
against DuPont and its crop subsidiary, DuPont Pioneer.
* Asian shares fell ahead of the ECB and after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announcements.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)